Another CM Punk Altercation and LA Knight’s Maj ‘SmackDown’ Performance. Plus, ‘Beyond the Mat’ Director Barry Blaustein Talks Terry Funk.



The physically staycationing Peter Rosenberg is joined by his old pal Dip to discuss the following on another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast:

Dip’s memories of his favorite wrestler of all time, the late Bray Wyatt

LA Knight’s performance on last Friday’s emotional episode of SmackDown

CM Punk’s reported altercation with Jack Perry

AEW’s record-breaking night this past weekend and why the guys were left shocked by the main event

Why WWE is going too far with the Bloodline story

Plus, the director of the iconic wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat, Barry Blaustein, pops in to share his fond memories of working with the late Terry Funk.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip

Guest: Barry Blaustein

Producer: Troy Farkas

