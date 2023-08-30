 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another CM Punk Altercation and LA Knight’s Maj ‘SmackDown’ Performance. Plus, ‘Beyond the Mat’ Director Barry Blaustein Talks Terry Funk.

Rosenberg and Dip also discuss the late Bray Wyatt, AEW’s record-breaking night, and why WWE is going too far with the Bloodline story

By Peter Rosenberg
“Heels” Chicago Screening Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images


The physically staycationing Peter Rosenberg is joined by his old pal Dip to discuss the following on another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast:

  • Dip’s memories of his favorite wrestler of all time, the late Bray Wyatt
  • LA Knight’s performance on last Friday’s emotional episode of SmackDown
  • CM Punk’s reported altercation with Jack Perry
  • AEW’s record-breaking night this past weekend and why the guys were left shocked by the main event
  • Why WWE is going too far with the Bloodline story

Plus, the director of the iconic wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat, Barry Blaustein, pops in to share his fond memories of working with the late Terry Funk.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Guest: Barry Blaustein
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

