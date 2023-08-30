 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Flying Fijians, Flat-Footed England, and All Blacks Legend Aaron Smith

With 10 days to go until RWC 2023 kicks off, the guys are looking back at the final round of action in the Summer Nations Series

By The Rugby Pod
New Zealand All Blacks Training Session Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images


With only 10 days to go until RWC 2023 kicks off, we’ll be looking back at the final round of action in the Summer Nations Series and picking the bones out of a record win for a mighty-looking Springboks against New Zealand. We’ll also look back at a proud and historic day for Fiji at Twickenham, a dark one for England fans, and where to next for both teams. Plus, we’ll be chatting to legendary All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith about their preparations for the tournament and leading the Haka.

The Rugby Pod, brought to you by Asahi Super Dry, official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023.

