Zappe Gets Cut! Plus, How the Pats Offense Compares to the Rest of the NFL With Sheil Kapadia.

Brian evaluates the Patriots’ final 53-man roster coming out of training camp and reacts to the surprising news that Bailey Zappe did not make the team (0:40). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia about the Patriots offense and how it stacks up with the rest of the league. They also touch on the team’s defense, as well as its Week 1 matchup against the Eagles (19:20). Brian ends with a recap of the Red Sox’s embarrassing losses to the Astros and takes a couple calls on the subject (49:00).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
