Fantasy Sleepers 2.0 and Jonathan Taylor News Reactions

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by reacting to the news that running back Jonathan Taylor will miss the first four games of the season after the Indianapolis Colts announced they won’t be trading him before the start of the season (2:07). Next, they revisit and update their list of fantasy sleepers by categorizing them into various tiers, from overlooked guys in the earlier rounds to the deepest of sleepers (19:16). Finally, the guys close with emails (57:16).
