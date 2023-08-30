 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy Sleepers 2.0 and Jonathan Taylor News Reactions

The guys talk about the Colts’ decision to not trade Jonathan Taylor and revisit their fantasy sleepers list

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by reacting to the news that running back Jonathan Taylor will miss the first four games of the season after the Indianapolis Colts announced they won’t be trading him before the start of the season (2:07). Next, they revisit and update their list of fantasy sleepers by categorizing them into various tiers, from overlooked guys in the earlier rounds to the deepest of sleepers (19:16). Finally, the guys close with emails (57:16).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

