‘Bachelorette’ Wrap-Up With Mina Kimes



Juliet is back with special guest and friend Mina Kimes! The ladies discuss all things Bachelor, first touching on, of course, some Bachelor news of Gabby Windey announcing her new relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman (1:54). Next the ladies get into The Bachelorette and the aftermath of “Hometowns” by discussing the top three men (Joey, Dotun, and Xavier), as well as their predictions for the finale and who’ll be the next Bachelor (7:43). Toward the end of the episode, the two talk a little about their favorite drama-filled seasons (32:48), the Bachelor franchise’s fall programming features Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor (35:23), and Love Island Season 10 (36:30).

Hosts: Juliet Litman

Guest: Mina Kimes

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

