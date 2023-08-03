 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Bachelorette’ Wrap-Up With Mina Kimes

Plus, Juliet and Mina talk about their favorite drama-filled seasons of ‘Bachelor’ and more

By Juliet Litman
Juliet is back with special guest and friend Mina Kimes! The ladies discuss all things Bachelor, first touching on, of course, some Bachelor news of Gabby Windey announcing her new relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman (1:54). Next the ladies get into The Bachelorette and the aftermath of “Hometowns” by discussing the top three men (Joey, Dotun, and Xavier), as well as their predictions for the finale and who’ll be the next Bachelor (7:43). Toward the end of the episode, the two talk a little about their favorite drama-filled seasons (32:48), the Bachelor franchise’s fall programming features Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor (35:23), and Love Island Season 10 (36:30).

Hosts: Juliet Litman
Guest: Mina Kimes
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

