The Sox Are Still Playoff Contenders With Ian Cundall. Plus, Good Vibes Around the Pats Offense.

Brian also discusses news that Tom Brady has bought a stake in an English soccer team

By Brian Barrett
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


‌Brian talks about Pats training camp, where reports say the offense had its best practice of the year, and news that Tom Brady has bought a stake in an English soccer team (0:30). Then, Brian chats with Sox Prospect’s Ian Cundall about the Red Sox at the deadline, how this team will fare down the stretch, and a look at the team’s farm system (18:00). Brian ends with his list of the top five Celtics guards in recent years (1:01:15).

‌We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ian Cundall
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

