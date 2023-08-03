Who Wears Pajamas? Plus, Top Five Asian Cuisines Updated and Sleeping Quirks.

Dave kicks off the episode with three things about Oppenheimer—including some recommendations to help with understanding the film. Ask Dave addresses a question about where to work in the restaurant industry and how to approach a shift into a culinary career. Dave then launches into a Slice about sleeping habits, with a particular eye on pajamas, and he plays a new game where Dave, Euno, Cory, and Victoria try to guess what celebrities wear to bed (pajamas, basketball shorts, or nothing).

The episode continues with a MOIF on all matters of sleeping, including fighting jet lag, showering habits, and the late-night refrigerator degustation. Finally, the episode concludes with Dave’s revision to his Top Five Asian Cuisines (with some very surprising exclusions) and a new segment where Dave professes his love for toum.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

