Final Preseason Winners and Losers



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by discussing the fantasy implications of the Dallas Cowboys’ trade for quarterback Trey Lance and the end of running back Josh Jacobs’s holdout with the Las Vegas Raiders (1:31). Next, they discuss several fantasy-relevant players and how their performances in the final week of the NFL preseason affected their draft stock (6:57). Finally, the guys close with emails (46:33).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens

Producer: Kai Grady

Audio intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify