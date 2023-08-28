 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final Preseason Winners and Losers

How last week’s performances affected draft stock

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by discussing the fantasy implications of the Dallas Cowboys’ trade for quarterback Trey Lance and the end of running back Josh Jacobs’s holdout with the Las Vegas Raiders (1:31). Next, they discuss several fantasy-relevant players and how their performances in the final week of the NFL preseason affected their draft stock (6:57). Finally, the guys close with emails (46:33).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

