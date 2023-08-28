 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Fall TV Preview. Plus, ‘Winning Time,’ the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Delay, and ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline.’

Chris and Andy talk through some of the upcoming shows they’re excited for

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
HBO


Chris and Andy talk about how they are liking the second season of Winning Time so far (9:23) and the news that Dune: Part Two is being delayed from November to March of next year (28:26). Then, they go through some of the shows that they are looking forward to this fall (34:16) before talking about How to Blow Up a Pipeline, the eco-horror movie that was just put on Hulu for streaming (55:33).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

