The Fall TV Preview. Plus, ‘Winning Time,’ the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Delay, and ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline.’

Chris and Andy talk about how they are liking the second season of Winning Time so far (9:23) and the news that Dune: Part Two is being delayed from November to March of next year (28:26). Then, they go through some of the shows that they are looking forward to this fall (34:16) before talking about How to Blow Up a Pipeline, the eco-horror movie that was just put on Hulu for streaming (55:33).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
