How Not to Moderate a Debate. Plus: Hollywood’s Starless Profiles and the Death of a Lousy Sportswriter.

Bryan and David discuss takeaways from the first GOP political debate, from the moderator’s performance to Ron DeSantis’s approach to Chris Christie’s role in the race (8:56). Later, they touch on the news that The Texas Tribune has made layoffs, then review the death of the magazine profile and identify more only-in-journalism words (32:48). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS