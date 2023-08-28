The Real World Champions of Every Match From AEW All-In



Last week, Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt, passed away at the age of 36. Kaz kicks off the show by sharing a few stories from the time they worked together (4:00).

Then he and David get into AEW All-In and recap the following:

Brawl Out 2 (19:20)

The real world champion of each match (30:38)

Then before they close out, they react to John Cena being announced for the next seven weeks of Smackdown (72:32).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

