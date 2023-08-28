 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Real World Champions of Every Match From AEW All-In

Kaz also shares some stories from when he worked with Bray Wyatt

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


Last week, Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt, passed away at the age of 36. Kaz kicks off the show by sharing a few stories from the time they worked together (4:00).

Then he and David get into AEW All-In and recap the following:

  • Brawl Out 2 (19:20)
  • The real world champion of each match (30:38)

Then before they close out, they react to John Cena being announced for the next seven weeks of Smackdown (72:32).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

How Not to Moderate a Debate. Plus: Hollywood’s Starless Profiles and the Death of a Lousy Sportswriter.

Bryan and David break down the first GOP debate and discuss how the candidates and moderator performed

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Gio’s Hobby History, Mookie Time, and Topps Cosmic Review

Mike talks about his history with card collecting, the Lorcana prices, and how Mookie Betts is overtaking Ronald Acuña Jr. as the MVP favorite

By Mike Gioseffi

The Trey Lance Saga Is a Football Bummer

We were supposed to get a huge and explosive quarterback with a cannon for an arm playing with all of Kyle Shanahan’s machinations and the San Francisco 49ers’ playmakers. Now we won’t see it—at least, not with Lance.

By Ben Solak

Predicting the NFC Division Winners for the 2023 Season

Sheil and Ben examine each division in the NFC and debate which teams will make it to the playoffs and the Super Bowl

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Gun Violence and ‘Revisionist History’ With Malcolm Gladwell

Bakari Sellers is joined by journalist, author, and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell to discuss the eighth season of ‘Revisionist History’ and gun violence in the U.S.

By Bakari Sellers

What’s Happening at the World Cup, Austin Reaves Comps, and More Portal Mania

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Team USA hitting a stride after beating Greece 109-81 and much more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann