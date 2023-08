Bakari Sellers is joined by journalist, author, and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell to discuss the eighth season of Revisionist History and gun violence in the U.S. (2:11), and what can be done to fix the many gun-related problems in the country (18:37). Plus, they discuss the differences in how other countries handle the issue (21:42).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Malcolm Gladwell

Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

