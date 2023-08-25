Mailbag: Trey Lance, Jonathan Taylor, Fake Trades, and More!



Sheil and Ben discuss the latest news on Trey Lance after he was named QB3 in the San Francisco 49ers’ depth chart. What’s next for Lance? Will Jonathan Taylor remain a Colt despite not being signed long term yet? Plus, what’s the realistic expectation for Lamar and the Ravens? How will they adjust to Todd Monken’s offense?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

