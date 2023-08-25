 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mailbag: Trey Lance, Jonathan Taylor, Fake Trades, and More!

Plus, what’s the realistic expectation for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben discuss the latest news on Trey Lance after he was named QB3 in the San Francisco 49ers’ depth chart. What’s next for Lance? Will Jonathan Taylor remain a Colt despite not being signed long term yet? Plus, what’s the realistic expectation for Lamar and the Ravens? How will they adjust to Todd Monken’s offense?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘Ahsoka’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo parse what we learn about Ahsoka and Sabine’s past as master and apprentice, praise Baylan and Shin as new arrivals in the ‘Star Wars’ canon, and gush over the smash hit Loth-Cat

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Ultimate Liverpool Ripple Effect XI

James, Lawrence, and Jamie discuss Steven Gerrard’s biggest moment, what Carragher’s own goals in 1999 meant for the club, and the role John Barnes’s dad played in the film ‘Cool Runnings’

By James Lawrence Allcott

State of the White Sox, Who Could Be the Next Sox GM, and Bears-Packers in Week 1

Jason chats about the state of the White Sox and continues his look at the NFL teams in the NFC North

By Jason Goff

Charles Barkley’s NBA-NFL Summer Takes, Plus the Jewish Pop Culture Pantheon With Juliet Litman and Mallory Rubin

Charles Barkley joins to discuss Nikola Jokic, USA falling behind in basketball player development, international basketball, and much more

By Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and 1 more
Play

Republican Debate Recap and the Cancellation of Cancel Culture

Plus, Van and Rachel discuss the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the status of the Dallas Cowboys as "America’s Team"

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Ariana’s Single AF, ‘New York’ Episode 6, ‘Orange County’ Episode 11

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker react to Ariana Madix’s new cocktail book, ‘Single AF Cocktails’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker