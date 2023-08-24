Reflecting on the Legacy of Terry Funk. Plus, AEW All In Predictions.



This week, the pro wrestling world lost the legend Terry Funk. David and Kaz welcome Phil Schneider to the show to discuss his legacy and some of his greatest moments and contributions to the wrestling business (4:20). Later, they predict all 11 matches at AEW All In (23:04).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Phil Schneider

Producers: Christian John Bradley and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS