Reflecting on the Legacy of Terry Funk. Plus, AEW All In Predictions.

Phil Schneider joins David and Kaz to reflect on Terry Funk’s contributions to the sport

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Phil Schneider
WWE


This week, the pro wrestling world lost the legend Terry Funk. David and Kaz welcome Phil Schneider to the show to discuss his legacy and some of his greatest moments and contributions to the wrestling business (4:20). Later, they predict all 11 matches at AEW All In (23:04).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Producers: Christian John Bradley and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

