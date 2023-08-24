 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mac Jones Primed for a Great Year? Plus, the Biggest Concern for the Eagles.

Plus, talk about the White Sox firings and the Yankees’ all-time low

By Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski

Brian Barrett kicks off the show with a breakdown of Mac Jones’s solid training camp performance for the Patriots (:22) before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak discuss the biggest concern of the Eagles offense (12:04). Plus, Jason Goff reacts to the White Sox firings (23:45). Then, John Jastremski talks about the Yankees’ all-time low, in addition to the Jets and Giants as they head into their last preseason games (35:52).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Brainstorming the Too-Early Top 30 With Terrence Oglesby

Tate also talks with Terrence about his career at Clemson and internationally

By Tate Frazier

‘Justified: City Primeval’ Episode 7 Recap

Joanna and Rob are here with all you need to know to predict how the finale will shake out

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The Eight Biggest Questions Ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Will Anthony Edwards be the breakout star? Can Team Canada usurp Team USA? And can Luka Doncic sneak Slovenia into the Olympics?

By Seerat Sohi

The GOP Debate Olympics: The Vivek Show, the Nikki Smackdown, and the Great Ron Escape

Tara is joined by Alex Thompson to pick the winners and losers from the first Republican presidential debate

By Tara Palmeri

Talking Heads: Part 2 With Rob Harvilla

Yasi and Rob return this week to find the Talking Heads in peril. What will become of them?

By Yasi Salek and Rob Harvilla

Andrew Sheridan: Destroyer of Aussie Scrums and England’s RWC 2007 Journey

We’re delighted to be joined by a man who famously dismantled a Wallaby scrum in 2007 to help England reach the unlikeliest of World Cup finals, former England front row Andrew Sheridan

By The Rugby Pod