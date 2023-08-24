Mac Jones Primed for a Great Year? Plus, the Biggest Concern for the Eagles.

Brian Barrett kicks off the show with a breakdown of Mac Jones’s solid training camp performance for the Patriots (:22) before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak discuss the biggest concern of the Eagles offense (12:04). Plus, Jason Goff reacts to the White Sox firings (23:45). Then, John Jastremski talks about the Yankees’ all-time low, in addition to the Jets and Giants as they head into their last preseason games (35:52).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Donnie Beacham Jr.
