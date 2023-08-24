Andrew Sheridan: Destroyer of Aussie Scrums and England’s RWC 2007 Journey



We’re delighted to be joined by a man who famously dismantled a Wallaby scrum in 2007 to help England reach the unlikeliest of World Cup finals, former England front row Andrew Sheridan. Sheri is a man mountain and one of the toughest front rowers to ever play the game. He’s also one of the nicest. We hear about his journey from back row to front row and how he changed the game for props. We also chat about what happened behind the scenes during England’s infamous 2007 Rugby World Cup, what he’s been up to since retirement and lots more.

The Rugby Pod Beyond Expected Series, presented by Asahi Super Dry, official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023. Throughout this series, we’ll be talking to legends of the game as they recount stories from their career: the unexpected moments that happened on the pitch, and the surprising connections, friendships and post-match beers shared off the pitch.

