Aaron Judge Prevents 10 Straight Losses for the Yankees, Corey Davis Retires, and Top Five NY Athletes



(1:48) — YANKEES: The Yankees win for the first time in weeks behind a three-homer game from Aaron Judge, and JJ reacts to Brian Cashman’s comments.

(7:58) — JETS: How does Corey Davis’s retirement affect the WR room for the Jets ?

(10:42) — GIANTS: JJ gives his thoughts on the hype surrounding the Giants.

(12:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Top Athletes in NY, and Giants.

(20:55) — TOP 15 NY ATHLETES: The 2023 edition of the top 15 athletes in NY concludes with the top five.

(28:34) — JEFF FRANCOEUR: Jeff Francoeur of Bally Sports joins the show to talk Yankees prospects, the Mets’ struggles this season, and why the Braves have been a powerhouse.

(44:19) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

