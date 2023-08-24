 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Judge Prevents 10 Straight Losses for the Yankees, Corey Davis Retires, and Top Five NY Athletes

JJ talks Yankees, Jets, Giants, and much more

By John Jastremski
Washington Nationals v New York Yankees Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(1:48) — YANKEES: The Yankees win for the first time in weeks behind a three-homer game from Aaron Judge, and JJ reacts to Brian Cashman’s comments.

(7:58) — JETS: How does Corey Davis’s retirement affect the WR room for the Jets ?

(10:42) — GIANTS: JJ gives his thoughts on the hype surrounding the Giants.

(12:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Top Athletes in NY, and Giants.

(20:55) — TOP 15 NY ATHLETES: The 2023 edition of the top 15 athletes in NY concludes with the top five.

(28:34) — JEFF FRANCOEUR: Jeff Francoeur of Bally Sports joins the show to talk Yankees prospects, the Mets’ struggles this season, and why the Braves have been a powerhouse.

(44:19) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jeff Francoeur
Producer: Stefan Anderson

