Best Breakfast Foods and Shohei Ohtani Is the Sexiest Man Alive

Dave and Chris also rant about the way that hash browns should be served

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris pick up their conversation from the previous episode with a discussion of Shohei Ohtani’s greatness (and Dave’s persistent man crush on the Angels’ two-way phenom).

The conversation turns to a breakfast-themed MOIF. Dave and Chris assemble their absolute best box of donuts, poke fun at Chris’s bagel preferences, talk about the Asian cuisines that do breakfast best, and rant about the proper (only?) way to serve hash browns.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

