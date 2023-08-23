Will the Dolphins Miss the Playoffs? Plus, Stock Up and Down and MLB Futures.

The East Coast Bias boys are back to recap the Ravens-Commanders preseason match and talk about why you should be cautious about betting on both of those teams (1:47). Then they go into their stock up and stock down, where they take a deep dive into teams like the Steelers and Panthers (26:17). They finish the episode by taking a look at some MLB futures (44:40).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Liz Jerry

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

