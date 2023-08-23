 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will the Dolphins Miss the Playoffs? Plus, Stock Up and Down and MLB Futures.

The East Coast Bias boys also recap the Baltimore Ravens–Washington Commanders preseason match

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys are back to recap the Ravens-Commanders preseason match and talk about why you should be cautious about betting on both of those teams (1:47). Then they go into their stock up and stock down, where they take a deep dive into teams like the Steelers and Panthers (26:17). They finish the episode by taking a look at some MLB futures (44:40).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Liz Jerry
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

