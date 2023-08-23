 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ahsoka’ Season Premiere Instant Reactions

‘Ahsoka’ is finally here! The Midnight Boys get together to give all their thoughts on the two-part premiere.

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran, and Joanna Robinson
Disney+


The Midnight Boys are back and ready to venture to a galaxy far, far away for the mega two-part series premiere of the long-awaited Ahsoka (07:15). They talk about the live-action reunion of the heroes from the animated show Rebels, as well as the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

