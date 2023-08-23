Why Do Childhood Friendships Last or Fade? | What About Your Friends?



Erika and Steven talk about their own childhood friendships that have lasted and what makes them so special (0:30). Then, Erika is joined by writer Julian Kimble to talk about the cultural references that depict childhood friendships, including The Wood and Reservation Dogs, and what they have to say about why they last or fade (32:25).

If you have any thoughts or stories about childhood friendships or you want to tell us how your heart is, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Guest: Julian Kimble

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

