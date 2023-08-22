NFL Preseason Impressions and Gauging the Lions, Steelers, and Jets Hype

Tate Frazier hosts Ben Solak to discuss the latest from the NFL preseason, what teams have made the biggest impressions, and which players have stood out the most. Plus, Ben reveals why he’s buying the Lions hype and what has made Ben Johnson, their offensive coordinator, so successful in rebuilding Jared Goff around his offense. Then, Tate and Ben discuss their expectations for Aaron Rodgers’s debut on the Jets, the Kenny Pickett–George Pickens connection, and their way-too-soon Super Bowl predictions.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Ben Solak

Producer: Tucker Tashjian

