Predicting Hollywood’s September Surprises

As autumn approaches, Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss when the strikes might end, which studio executives could be on their way out, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Three dimensional globe logo at Universal Studios. Zoom... Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to predict what surprises could be in store for Hollywood as we start shifting to the fall season. They debate if one of the strikes could finally end, who will fill Donna Langley’s role at Universal, which studio executive will be the next to go, and so much more.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

