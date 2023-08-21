Predicting Hollywood’s September Surprises



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to predict what surprises could be in store for Hollywood as we start shifting to the fall season. They debate if one of the strikes could finally end, who will fill Donna Langley’s role at Universal, which studio executive will be the next to go, and so much more.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

