 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GOP Debate Preview. Plus, the ‘Blind Side’ Situation and NFL Aggregators.

Bryan and David give their expectations for the debate on Wednesday night, in which Donald Trump will not participate

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Super Bowl 50 Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Bryan and David begin the week by reviewing the new cast of Monday Night Countdown (0:43) before discussing what to expect from the first GOP debate airing on Wednesday night without former president Donald Trump (8:22). Later, they talk through the ongoing situation between former NFL player Michael Oher and the Tuohys (28:30) and then touch on NFL aggregators and more! Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Hobby Donkeys, Beckett News, and Scott Rogowsky From Fanatics Live!

Plus, an update on the NFL market

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Why Is Everyone Watching ‘Suits’? Plus, ‘Winning Time’ and ‘How to With John Wilson.’

Chris and Andy also discuss the difference between a hard watch and a soft watch

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Predicting Hollywood’s September Surprises

As autumn approaches, Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss when the strikes might end, which studio executives could be on their way out, and more

By Matthew Belloni

‘Ahsoka’ Is a Pivotal ‘Star Wars’ Experiment

An audacious attempt to bring animated favorites to a live-action connected universe, the ‘Ahsoka’ experiment reflects the state of ‘Star Wars.’ Its level of success may help determine the wider franchise’s future.

By Ben Lindbergh

Predicting the Player and Coach Awards for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben go through their predictions for the major awards and share which teams they think will make the playoffs this year

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Edge’s Final Match in Toronto. Plus, AEW All In Preview.

David, Brian, and Kaz also talk Cash Wheeler, WrestleMania ticket sales, and SmackDown

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more