GOP Debate Preview. Plus, the ‘Blind Side’ Situation and NFL Aggregators.

Bryan and David begin the week by reviewing the new cast of Monday Night Countdown (0:43) before discussing what to expect from the first GOP debate airing on Wednesday night without former president Donald Trump (8:22). Later, they talk through the ongoing situation between former NFL player Michael Oher and the Tuohys (28:30) and then touch on NFL aggregators and more! Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
