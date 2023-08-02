 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Time Capsule Takes for the 2023 Season

Nora and Steven give their bold predictions for the NFL season

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz return to give their bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season and place them in their time capsule.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

