NFL Divisions Preview: AFC and NFC North

The East Coast Bias boys talk about betting favorites in both divisions and this year’s Steelers team

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys continue their preseason divisional previews with the AFC and NFC North. They discuss why betting against the Bengals to win the division has value (3:26) and wonder how to handle this year’s Steelers team (8:12). Then, they try to determine if the Lions deserve to be the NFC North betting favorite (28:30) before closing the show with a breakdown of the Packers and Vikings (39:41).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

