Jason starts the pod with an emotional breakdown of the state of the White Sox and the Cubs at the MLB trade deadline. He’s then joined by Russell Dorsey from Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball to continue the Windy City baseball analysis (17:08), before sharing his experience at the Terence Crawford–Errol Spence Jr. fight in Las Vegas (41:04).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Russell Dorsey

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify