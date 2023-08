You never know what you’ll get on a Friday Something. For example, a Ken Resnick deep dive, lost wallet tales, and the disappearance of Troy the Goy are all things that might happen on today’s episode. Plus, Rosenberg takes a look into the mailbag (11:48), and he reads three stellar entries for the Varvatos Suit Contest (34:41) before crowning a CHAMPION!

Stay maj.

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS