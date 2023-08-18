 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dalvin Cook Signs With Jets, NY Top Athletes, and Peter King Gives Keys for Jets and Giants to Succeed

Plus, discussing how Aaron Rodgers will fit in New York

By John Jastremski
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


(0:58) — YANKEES: The Yankees get swept in Atlanta, and their playoff hopes become more bleak by the day.
(8:41) — JETS: Dalvin Cook is officially a Jet, and Breece Hall returns—but can the offensive line match the talent of the rest of the team?
(15:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Jets.
(25:18) — PETER KING: NBC Sports’ Peter King returns to discuss his training camp tour, how Aaron Rodgers will fit in NY, and what to expect during the Giants’ 2023 campaign.
(49:44) — TOP 15 NY ATHLETES: The 2023 edition of the top 15 athletes in NY starts with nos. 15 through 11.
(56:23) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Peter King
Producer: Stefan Anderson

