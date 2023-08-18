Dalvin Cook Signs With Jets, NY Top Athletes, and Peter King Gives Keys for Jets and Giants to Succeed



(0:58) — YANKEES: The Yankees get swept in Atlanta, and their playoff hopes become more bleak by the day.

(8:41) — JETS: Dalvin Cook is officially a Jet, and Breece Hall returns—but can the offensive line match the talent of the rest of the team?

(15:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Jets.

(25:18) — PETER KING: NBC Sports’ Peter King returns to discuss his training camp tour, how Aaron Rodgers will fit in NY, and what to expect during the Giants’ 2023 campaign.

(49:44) — TOP 15 NY ATHLETES: The 2023 edition of the top 15 athletes in NY starts with nos. 15 through 11.

(56:23) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

