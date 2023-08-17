 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The People’s Episode! Plus, a Wander Franco Update and Zach Polen From PC Sportscards.

Also an update on the launch of Disney Lorcana, Pop Century prices, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by providing the latest update regarding the Wander Franco investigation (02:07), before delving into the questions and subjects requested by the community (06:07). Then, Zach Polen from PC Sportscards joins the show to talk about the latest in the consigning market and their summer giveaway. Afterward, they give a nonsense update, including the launch of Disney Lorcana and Pop Century prices (34:52), and finish off with more of your questions (42:50).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Zach Polen
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Sneak Attack City!

Plus, LA Knight’s SummerSlam follow-up and Shinsuke Nakamura’s chances of beating Seth Rollins

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

UFC 292 Preview: “Suga” Sean O’Malley’s Star-Making Moment Arrives

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST talk about why this UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley is so compelling

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Summer Break Movement and Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Season

Megan Schuster, Tim Hauraney, and Michael Baumann make predictions about AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo

By Megan Schuster

Wagatha Christie, Sophia Bush’s Divorce, Keke Palmer and Usher’s Music Video, and More

Juliet and Amanda also catch up on Amanda’s vacation, yacht season updates, Meghan Markle, and Airbnb’s new celebrity house campaign

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
Play

Patriots Sign Ezekiel Elliott, Jalen Hurts Training Camp Reactions, Jets Sign Dalvin Cook, and Luis Robert Jr.’s Success

Plus, expectations for Mac Jones, the problem with White Sox leadership, and more!

By Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, and 3 more

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying