The People’s Episode! Plus, a Wander Franco Update and Zach Polen From PC Sportscards.



Mike and Jesse start the pod by providing the latest update regarding the Wander Franco investigation (02:07), before delving into the questions and subjects requested by the community (06:07). Then, Zach Polen from PC Sportscards joins the show to talk about the latest in the consigning market and their summer giveaway. Afterward, they give a nonsense update, including the launch of Disney Lorcana and Pop Century prices (34:52), and finish off with more of your questions (42:50).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Zach Polen

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts