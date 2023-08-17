UFC 292 Preview: “Suga” Sean O’Malley’s Star-Making Moment Arrives, Comparing Ian Machado Garry and Conor McGregor, and Will McGregor Vs. Michael Chandler Get Announced This Weekend?



The Suga Show has landed in Boston, and man, are we excited. Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST break down Saturday’s UFC 292 in a litany of ways, getting into the following topics on today’s episode:

Why this UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley is so compelling (9:20)

What the future with O’Malley as champion would look like (23:14)

An interesting stylistic matchup between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos in the UFC strawweight title fight and whether the winner’s reward is the terrifying Tatiana Suarez (31:43)

Whether Ian Machado Garry can come even close to capturing the hearts of Irish fans like his idol Conor McGregor did 10 years ago with a win over Neil Magny this weekend (42:21)

Plus, is it possible the UFC will finally announce McGregor vs. Michael Chandler this weekend? Oh, and the guys answer some fun questions from our Discord.

To purchase TST’s new book, Surrender: A Guide to Living Your Best Life in Your Twenties, check out the paperback on Barnes & Noble or the e-book on Amazon. The Amazon paperback will be made available internationally tomorrow.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

