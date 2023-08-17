 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Summer Break Movement and Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Season

Megan Schuster, Tim Hauraney, and Michael Baumann make predictions about AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo

By Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice &amp; Qualifying Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images


Meg is joined by Tim Hauraney from the Nailing the Apex podcast and FanGraphs writer Michael Baumann to discuss what’s going on this silly season, starting with the lack of movement and contracts yet to be signed (0:49). Then, they make bold predictions for the second half of the season that include AlphaTauri finishing seventh and Yuki Tsunoda giving Daniel Ricciardo a run for his money (27:35).

Host: Megan Schuster
Guests: Tim Hauraney and Michael Baumann
Producer: Erika Cervantes

