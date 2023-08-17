Summer Break Movement and Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Season

Meg is joined by Tim Hauraney from the Nailing the Apex podcast and FanGraphs writer Michael Baumann to discuss what’s going on this silly season, starting with the lack of movement and contracts yet to be signed (0:49). Then, they make bold predictions for the second half of the season that include AlphaTauri finishing seventh and Yuki Tsunoda giving Daniel Ricciardo a run for his money (27:35).
Host: Megan Schuster
Guests: Tim Hauraney and Michael Baumann
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify