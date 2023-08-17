Talking Heads: Part 1 With Rob Harvilla

Babe, wake up, Bandsplain is back, and Rob Harvilla joins us once more to usher in a new season. What’s that? Qu’est-ce que c’est? That’s right, it’s time to tackle the Talking Heads. One of the most ground-breaking and innovative bands to find their way into your parents’ record collection, the Talking Heads are the band you liked before you knew they were cool and you were supposed to like them. In Part 1, we cover art school tea to CBGBs goss to feeling the Byrne, if you will. Welcome back to Bandsplain.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Rob Harvilla
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
