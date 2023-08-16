Zeke to the Pats and Cook to the Jets, Plus the Best Defense in the NFL

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz recap this week’s news roundup that includes Ezekiel Elliott signing with the New England Patriots and Michael Oher’s lawsuit against the Tuohys. Then they recap Episode 2 of HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the Jets, and Steven crowns the best defense in the NFL.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
