Does The Rock Need Roman Reigns for His Last Match? Plus, CM Punk’s Turmoil Backstage at AEW.



This week, Khal adds a phrase to the wrestling dictionary as he, Ben, and Brian get into some top headlines, including the following:

CM Punk and Jack Perry had a disagreement backstage at AEW Collision (2:52)

Booker T says Mark Henry is wrong—there is a WWE vs. AEW war (14:12)

Lacey Evans is likely done with WWE (21:27)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Brian Gewirtz’s appearance on the Masked Man Show where he discussed The Rock’s involvement in the Bloodline story (30:00). After the break, they react to hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline about Ronda Rousey, the biggest debuts, and WWE’s current record-breaking title reigns (42:36).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160. Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS