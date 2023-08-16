 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does The Rock Need Roman Reigns for His Last Match? Plus, CM Punk’s Turmoil Backstage at AEW.

Later, Khal, Ben, and Brian react to hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline about Ronda Rousey, the biggest debuts, and WWE’s current record-breaking title reigns

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
This week, Khal adds a phrase to the wrestling dictionary as he, Ben, and Brian get into some top headlines, including the following:

  • CM Punk and Jack Perry had a disagreement backstage at AEW Collision (2:52)
  • Booker T says Mark Henry is wrong—there is a WWE vs. AEW war (14:12)
  • Lacey Evans is likely done with WWE (21:27)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Brian Gewirtz’s appearance on the Masked Man Show where he discussed The Rock’s involvement in the Bloodline story (30:00). After the break, they react to hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline about Ronda Rousey, the biggest debuts, and WWE’s current record-breaking title reigns (42:36).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160. Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

