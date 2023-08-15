 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys, Patriots, and Rams Training Camp Observations and Unwritten Rules for Fantasy Football

Plus, Danny Heifetz explains which fantasy players are a must-draft this season

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and Danny Heifetz

Tate Frazier hosts Nora Princiotti to discuss her observations from being at the Cowboys, Patriots, and Rams training camps, including how the Cowboys are taking extreme measures to help Dak Prescott avoid throwing interceptions and how Malik Cunningham may be the Patriots’ secret weapon. Plus, Danny Heifetz on the unwritten rules of fantasy football and some of his top picks for the players you need to draft this season.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Danny Heifetz
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, and Chia Hao Tat

