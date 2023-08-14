 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason Week 1 Winners and Losers. Plus, Dalvin Cook and Zeke Signings.

Two decorated backs join the AFC East

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by discussing the fantasy implications of Ezekiel Elliott’s signing with the New England Patriots and Dalvin Cook’s decision to join the New York Jets (2:45). Next, they react to both the standout and disappointing performances from the first week of the NFL preseason (15:31). Finally, the guys close with emails (43:56).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
