Wander Franco Placed on Restricted List, NFL Preseason Overreactions, and Jay From Mojo Sports

Mike and Jesse start the pod with the news that Wander Franco will be placed on the Rays’ restricted list amid an MLB investigation into allegations that Franco was in an inappropriate relationship with a minor (01:23). Then, they guys look into some of the overreactions to Week 1 of the NFL preseason (08:20) before being joined by Jay Moslehi of Mojo Sports to talk about his experiences getting celebrity autographs (28:23). They end the show with your mailbag questions (54:41).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jay Moslehi
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts