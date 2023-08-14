The Yankees Find New Ways to Lose, and Will Parkinson Recaps the Jets Preseason



(0:56) — YANKEES: Another late-game collapse from the Yankees pushes them further away from the wild-card race as they prepare for the Braves.

(11:34) — METS: The Mets give up 21 runs on Saturday but avoid the sweep with their win on Sunday.

(14:52) — JETS: The Jets win their preseason game against the Panthers, with their defense leading the way for them.

(19:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(34:57) — WILL PARKINSON: The host of the Turn on the Jets podcast, Will Parkinson, joins the show to discuss how Aaron Rodgers elevates expectations, the Jets’ front seven, and whether they should sign Dalvin Cook.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Will Parkinson

Producer: Stefan Anderson

