Don’t Ask Dave For Last-Minute Tables, and Which Group Would You Dine With?

Dave takes a Slice of Life segment talking about wedding attendance—and how his eagerness to attend a wedding has significantly changed with age. Then, an Ask Dave eventually turns into a Would You Please Stop segment as Dave talks about being asked for a last-minute table as a favor, and he’s tells us why he’s unwilling to fulfill these requests. Finally, Euno and Dave break down various stereotypical diners, and assess which dining group they’d like to eat with the most.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee
