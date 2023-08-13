Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Postgame Reaction



The Ravens extended their NFL record preseason win streak to 24 games with a 20-13 victory over the Eagles Saturday night. Sheil and Ben go over all the preseason action from the rookies and backups. Fans got their first look at no. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft Jalen Carter, and he didn’t disappoint. With Nakobe dealing with a possible ankle injury, how did Myles Jack look with the snaps he took on Saturday?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

