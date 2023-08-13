 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Postgame Reaction

Sheil and Ben go over all the preseason action from the rookies and backups

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


The Ravens extended their NFL record preseason win streak to 24 games with a 20-13 victory over the Eagles Saturday night. Sheil and Ben go over all the preseason action from the rookies and backups. Fans got their first look at no. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft Jalen Carter, and he didn’t disappoint. With Nakobe dealing with a possible ankle injury, how did Myles Jack look with the snaps he took on Saturday?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 3 Review

Plus, David and Ben give out their weekly awards, including the episode’s MVP, the main event, and the "holy shit" moment

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh

Taste Testing Celebrity Erewhon Smoothies, Plus an Eras Tour Check-in

Liz, Kate, and Amelia recap the Eras Tour then taste test five different smoothies from Erewhon

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

The Varvatos Suit Contest Episode

And later on, we’ll take a little dive into Troy the Goy’s subconscious

By Peter Rosenberg

Our Favorite Over/Under Team Win Totals for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben discuss which teams are likely to regress and which ones could exceed expectations this season

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Kyle Richards Fuels Morgan Wade Romance Rumors, ‘Orange County’ Episode 10, ‘New York’ Episode 4

Rachel, Jodi, and Zack get into Morgan Wade’s music video for "Fall in Love With Me," Shannon Beador’s awful boyfriend, and much more

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

Japanese Tears, Spanish Jeers

Flo, Jessy, and Becky discuss Sweden’s battling performance against Japan, and a shaky but successful Spain win over the Dutch

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes