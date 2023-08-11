 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“We Need to Respect the Scammers, Too”

Jason discusses the HBO show ‘Winning Time’ and its portrayal of Magic Johnson before delving into the impact of the Hall of Famer, then talks about Northwestern football’s T-shirts supporting Pat Fitzgerald and the overall state of Northwestern athletics

By Jason Goff
Big Ten Football Media Days Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by talking with the producers about different tips and autopay. He then discusses the HBO show Winning Time and its portrayal of Magic Johnson before delving into the impact of the Hall of Famer (21:45). Jason gets into Northwestern football’s T-shirts that support Pat Fitzgerald and the overall state of Northwestern athletics (35:51). Jason gears up for football season by talking about the state of the Bears offense and expectations for Justin Fields this season before closing out the pod by discussing 50 years of hip-hop (53:43).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

