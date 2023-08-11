

Jason starts the pod by talking with the producers about different tips and autopay. He then discusses the HBO show Winning Time and its portrayal of Magic Johnson before delving into the impact of the Hall of Famer (21:45). Jason gets into Northwestern football’s T-shirts that support Pat Fitzgerald and the overall state of Northwestern athletics (35:51). Jason gears up for football season by talking about the state of the Bears offense and expectations for Justin Fields this season before closing out the pod by discussing 50 years of hip-hop (53:43).

