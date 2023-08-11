Tony Richardson Relives ‘Hard Knocks,’ and Yankees Drop Series in Chicago

(1:55) — JETS: With HBO’s Hard Knocks premiering and after getting a sneak peek at the Jets, is JJ buying the hype?
(10:45) — YANKEES: The Yankees lose the series to the White Sox. And is Aaron Boone in the hot seat?
(17:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.
(32:55) — TONY RICHARDSON: Former Jets FB Tony Richardson joins the show to discuss his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook and to recap his Hard Knocks experience in 2010.
(60:00) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
