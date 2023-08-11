 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Old Guys Who Will Win Your League

Later, the guys close with emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Rams training camp Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to determine if the key to fantasy drafts this year is to target veteran players who might be past their prime but are still capable of putting up solid numbers. They go round by round to identify their favorite “old guy” picks at their current average draft position (1:55). Finally, the guys close with emails (53:39).

Round 1: Cooper Kupp, Rams WR and Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE (10:07)

Round 2: Derrick Henry, Titans RB (14:46)

Rounds 3 and 4: DeAndre Hopkins, Titans WR and Keenan Allen, Chargers WR (16:59)

Round 5: Alvin Kamara, Saints RB (21:59)

Rounds 6 and 7: Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WR and Darren Waller, Giants TE (22:56)

Round 8: Michael Thomas, Saints WR and Brandin Cooks, Cowboys WR (30:54)

Round 9: Aaron Rodgers, Jets QB (35:59)

Round 10: Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens WR (43:45)

Late round sleepers: Raheem Mostert, Adam Thielen, and Ezekiel Elliot (47:30)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

