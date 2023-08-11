The Old Guys Who Will Win Your League

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to determine if the key to fantasy drafts this year is to target veteran players who might be past their prime but are still capable of putting up solid numbers. They go round by round to identify their favorite “old guy” picks at their current average draft position (1:55). Finally, the guys close with emails (53:39).
Round 1: Cooper Kupp, Rams WR and Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE (10:07)
Round 2: Derrick Henry, Titans RB (14:46)
Rounds 3 and 4: DeAndre Hopkins, Titans WR and Keenan Allen, Chargers WR (16:59)
Round 5: Alvin Kamara, Saints RB (21:59)
Rounds 6 and 7: Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WR and Darren Waller, Giants TE (22:56)
Round 8: Michael Thomas, Saints WR and Brandin Cooks, Cowboys WR (30:54)
Round 9: Aaron Rodgers, Jets QB (35:59)
Round 10: Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens WR (43:45)
Late round sleepers: Raheem Mostert, Adam Thielen, and Ezekiel Elliot (47:30)
