NFL Hype Vs. Performance, the In-Person Autograph Market, Plus a Whole Lotta Nonsense!

Mike and Jesse start the pod by going over NFL players whose cards are being valued higher because of hype rather than performance (03:39). Then, they discuss Mike Trout’s and Shohei Ohtani’s signed WBC baseball cards before being joined by Mike’s brother (16:54). Then, they are joined by Shaan Gandhi to discuss his experience with the in-person autograph market (32:22). They later end the show with mailbag questions (51:10)!
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Shaan Gandhi
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
