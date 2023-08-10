 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Hype Vs. Performance, the In-Person Autograph Market, Plus a Whole Lotta Nonsense!

Mike and Jesse also chat about Mike Trout’s and Shohei Ohtani’s signed WBC baseball cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by going over NFL players whose cards are being valued higher because of hype rather than performance (03:39). Then, they discuss Mike Trout’s and Shohei Ohtani’s signed WBC baseball cards before being joined by Mike’s brother (16:54). Then, they are joined by Shaan Gandhi to discuss his experience with the in-person autograph market (32:22). They later end the show with mailbag questions (51:10)!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Shaan Gandhi
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

