Jess, Jomi, and Steve are back to guide you through Part 2 of the third season of The Witcher. The trio discusses Henry Cavill’s last run on the show, the best and worst of the wigs in this season, and much more.

Hosts: Jessica Celemons, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Steve Ahlman

