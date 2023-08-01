24 Question Party People: Geoff Rickly of Thursday



Geoff Rickly has taken his golden retriever spirit to places good dogs don’t go, and lived to tell the tale. In his new book, Someone Who Isn’t Me, Rickly details a life not unlike his own. This week on 24 Question Party People he speaks with Yasi about the book, not taking a picture once at a party, and much more.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Geoff Rickly

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify