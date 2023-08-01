 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

24 Question Party People: Geoff Rickly of Thursday

Geoff Rickly speaks with Yasi about his new book, not taking a picture once at a party, and much more

By Yasi Salek
Thursday In Concert - Louisville, KY Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images


Geoff Rickly has taken his golden retriever spirit to places good dogs don’t go, and lived to tell the tale. In his new book, Someone Who Isn’t Me, Rickly details a life not unlike his own. This week on 24 Question Party People he speaks with Yasi about the book, not taking a picture once at a party, and much more.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Geoff Rickly
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Is ‘Talk to Me’ Elevated Horror? What Does That Even Mean?

The Philippou brothers’ debut feature film is the latest horror movie to earn unexpected plaudits and box office success, joining a canon whose boundaries have grown increasingly blurry

By Adam Nayman

The USWNT Can’t Keep Getting Away With This

The Americans were one post hit away from crashing out of the group stage for the first time in women’s World Cup history. How can they right the ship heading into the round of 16?

By Kellen Becoats

What’s Frank Ocean’s Best Song Ever? Welcome to ‘Last Song Standing,’ Season 2

Cole and Charles are back for another showdown, starting with ‘Channel Orange’

By Cole Cuchna and Charles Holmes

A Few Good (Re)Men Live From L.A. With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey revisit one of the first movies they covered on ‘The Rewatchables,’ Rob Reiner’s ‘A Few Good Men’

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Lionel Messi Is Doing Just Fine in Miami, Thank You

A few months after leading Argentina to a World Cup title, soccer’s greatest player is predictably thriving in MLS

By Brian Phillips

Casting the White Version of ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ With Director Juel Taylor

Van and Rachel also discuss the latest Donald Trump indictment and give an update on Hunter Biden’s trial

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay