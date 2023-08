As the news cycle slows down, Verno and KOC open up the mailbag and answer all of your burning questions, from the in-season tournament to Matas Buzelis! They also discuss hyped teams, Ja Morant, and so much more.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts