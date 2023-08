Juliet and Callie Curry are back to recap The Bachelorette, Season 20, Episode 6. They discuss whether Charity made the right decision (01:46), Joey’s hometown visit (10:05), the “real” winner of the week (17:00), and Dotun’s hometown visit (25:31 ). Later, they sum up the latest on Love Island and give their thoughts on Quarterback (35:55).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

