House and Hubbard start the pod by looking at the updated FedExCup standings and who is on the verge of missing the cut, including Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, and Gary Woodland (02:41). Then, they discuss the details of Jay Monahan’s recent memo (18:31) before previewing this weekend’s Wyndham Championship (28:14).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

